Trio charged with burning GECOM’s Linden office

Days after they were arrested, three men who are accused of setting fire to a building which housed the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) office at Wismar, Linden almost a year ago were yesterday remanded to prison after they were charged with the crime.

Teon February, called ‘Nut’, 23, a labourer of Canvas City, Wismar, Linden, Marlon Hunter called ‘Bushy’, 21, of Fourth Street, Silver Town, Wismar, Linden and Byron Kendall called ‘Murgie’, 48, a businessman of Kara Kara, Linden, were charged jointly.

They appeared virtually before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court.