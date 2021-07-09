Three accused charged with torching GECOM’s Linden office

The three men who are accused of setting fire to the building that housed the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) office in Linden last year were this afternoon charged and remanded to prison.

Teon February called ‘Nut’, 23, a labourer of Canvas City, Wismar Linden, Marlon Hunter called ‘Bushy’, 21, of 4th Street, Silver Town, Wismar, Linden and Bryon Kendall, called ‘Murgie,’ were charged jointly.

They appeared virtually before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court.

The joint charge states that on July 14, 2020, at Lot 2 Burnham Drive, Wismar, Linden, they unlawfully and maliciously set fire to the building which housed the GECOM office.

They were not required to plead to the charge and were remanded to prison until July 30.

A number of other charges were read separately to February.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum on Thursday confirmed that February and Hunter were arrested by the police on Monday. During questioning, they reportedly admitted their involvement in the crime and implicated two others including Kendall.

February and Hunter reportedly told the police that Kendall promised them the sum of $150,000 once the act was completed.

February claimed that Kendall reportedly told him that the reason for the act was because GECOM was taking too long to swear in former President David Granger.

The fourth individual, who is suspected to be the mastermind of the crime, was arrested on Thursday night.

He has been identified as William Roy Marshall, the driver of Regional Chairman Deron Adams. He is presently in police custody.