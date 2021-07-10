Cops deny abducting Linden arson suspect

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Friday denied claims that William Roy Marshall, the Linden resident who is a suspect in last year’s torching of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Registration Office at Wismar, was “abducted” from his home by unidentified law enforcers.

The denial was issued in response to an earlier statement from the Office of Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon and claims made by the family of Marshall.

It was claimed by Harmon’s office that the man was “forcefully abducted” from his home early yesterday morning by ununiformed individuals who were purported to be members of the GPF.