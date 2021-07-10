Lowenfield sues to bar Gunraj, Shadick from vote on dismissal

Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield has moved to the High Court in a bid to bar government-nominated members of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Sase Gunraj and Bibi Shadick from voting on the motion seeking to dismiss him.

Underscoring that the motion had been tabled by Gunraj and seconded by Shadick, Lowenfield contends that “the participation of the complainants Gunraj and Shadick in the hearing of their own complaint is in breach of the rules of natural justice [and] infected the deliberations of the Commission with bias.”

Through his attorney, Nigel Hughes, Lowenfield argues in his Fixed Date Application (FDA) against GECOM that his contract of employment provides two bases for termination of his services–either via a three-month notice; or without notice for “gross misconduct” providing that the CEO is given written notice setting out clearly the reason for termination and being given an opportunity to respond.