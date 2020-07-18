Things nah regula

A few occurrences this week exacerbated the chaos in Guyana. The world is experiencing transformation because of COVID-19 with the number of cases decreasing in some places while increasing in others. But here in Guyana it is not just the threat of coronavirus that has generated the sadness we see in the eyes of our fellow citizens. Though masks are concealing our smiles and our frowns many masks have been removed. This metamorphosis Guyana is experiencing has come with venom that has the potential to poison many generations to come. Hopefully when we will tell our children and grandchildren about this time, we will be able to say that we stood together as a Guyanese people in the end.