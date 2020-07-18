Guyana News

Arrest made after murder of Lusignan contractor

At least one person has been taken into custody in connection with the killing of Kissoondatt Premsukh, the contractor who was gunned down at a work site in the city on Thursday evening.

Premsukh, of Lot 183 Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, was shot multiple times at a work site on D’Urban Street, Lodge and both investigators and his family are seeking to determine why.

Regional Commander of Region 4 (a) Philip Azore confirmed to this newspaper yesterday that a person was in custody as the investigation into the murder proceeds. “We have somebody in custody and we’re doing further investigations,” Azore stated.