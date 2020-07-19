Family still seeks answers over one year after Linden nurse’s death

It has been more than a year since nursing assistant Schenise Apple was discovered dead in her apartment at the nurses’ quarters at Mahdia, in Region Eight, and her mother continues to seek justice from authorities, whom she is still waiting on to launch a promised inquiry.

“I am calling for a full inquiry into the death of my child and I am calling on the relevant authorities to look into the matter because this is not fair. This is unfair,” a still grieving Shonette Apple told Sunday Stabroek.

On the evening of July 2nd, 2019, Schenise Apple, 26, of Block 22, Linden, Region Ten, was found hanging in her room at the nurses’ quarters.