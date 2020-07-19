Guyana News

Food for the Poor hands over five new houses to Corentyne families

Some of the beneficiaries of the new houses on Friday
Some of the beneficiaries of the new houses on Friday
By

Food for the Poor (Guyana), one of the largest Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in Guyana, on Friday officially handed over five new semi-furnished houses to families residing in the Corentyne area of Region Six. 

The five families consist of a total of ten adults and twenty five children and they reside in Port Mourant, Williamsburg, Kilcoy/Chesney, and Albion, on the Corentyne. 

Representing the NGO at a simple handing over held at the St Francis Community Developers Head-quarters on Friday, Jiya Edwards, a project manager, stated that the organisation was pleased to hand over the five houses to the families. She noted that the structure comprises of two bedrooms, a modern sanitary facility, and a rain-harvesting component.