Food for the Poor hands over five new houses to Corentyne families

Food for the Poor (Guyana), one of the largest Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in Guyana, on Friday officially handed over five new semi-furnished houses to families residing in the Corentyne area of Region Six.

The five families consist of a total of ten adults and twenty five children and they reside in Port Mourant, Williamsburg, Kilcoy/Chesney, and Albion, on the Corentyne.

Representing the NGO at a simple handing over held at the St Francis Community Developers Head-quarters on Friday, Jiya Edwards, a project manager, stated that the organisation was pleased to hand over the five houses to the families. She noted that the structure comprises of two bedrooms, a modern sanitary facility, and a rain-harvesting component.