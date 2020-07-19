Partnership for forensic art training launched

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) along with the University of Guyana (UG), the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and Blossom Inc. on Friday launched a partnership to train persons in forensic art to aid investigations and access to justice.

In a statement issued yesterday, UNICEF said the collaboration will focus on ensuring that there is a consistent skill set to engage with the GPF and other agencies that work on the frontlines of child protection violations.

“Partnerships remain critical to both preventing and responding to all forms of violence, exploitation and abuse. While Guyana has made strides to address these violations through actions at policy, institutional, community and service delivery levels, there is still significant work to be done to ensure that every child is protected and have access to transformative justice,” UNICEF Country Representative Sylvie Fouet was quoted as saying. “Particularly, for sexual abuse and related cases where children are removed from their primary caregivers, there remains a need to ensure that a medium exists to aid in investigation and reporting of the cases,” Fouet added.