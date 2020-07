No trace of missing cop after one month

Today marks one month since the sudden disappearance of Police Con-stable Quincy Lewis, whose family is still hopeful of his safe return.

“I just hoping and praying. That is the best way right now and trust god that everything is okay,” his mother, Charlene Jordan, yesterday told Sunday Stabroek.

The 26-year-old police officer was last seen by his mother on June 19 as he was leaving to work the night shift at the Agricola Police Outpost.