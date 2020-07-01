Still no clue as to whereabouts of missing policeman

A 26-year-old police constable has now been missing for more than a week with family members and the police having little to no knowledge as to his whereabouts.

Charlene Jordan, the mother of the missing man, informed this newspaper that she last saw her son on June 19, when he left to go to work. “I noticed on [the 23rd of June] that he was missing… his friends come and ask for he and they calling he phone and he phone going to voicemail… when I call [his phone] he wasn’t picking up… then I know he didn’t go to work at all,” Jordan explained.

Jordan noted that the last update she received from the police was that her son was seen on CCTV footage crossing the Demerara Harbour Bridge after leaving their La Parfaite Harmonie home.