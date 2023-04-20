Cop who went missing in 2020 may have been murdered after affair -remains found in Madewini pit for testing

Skeletal remains and clothing suspected to be those of Police Constable, Quincy Lewis who went missing on June 19, 2020 were discovered yesterday afternoon at the Madewini sandpit area, Soesdyke/Linden Highway and the police will seek the extradition of two suspects.

A police press release stated that some bones suspected to be the constable’s were found yesterday by detectives from the Force’s Major Crimes Unit.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum told Stabroek News that at about 5:45pm yesterday, police found some bones suspected to be of Constable Lewis. Blanhum said that police were gathering evidence over the past several months in an effort to locate Lewis and as a consequence, two of the suspects when presented with certain evidence, decided to cooperate with investigators.