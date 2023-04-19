Remains of cop missing for three years believed found

The Police this afternoon unearthed the suspected skeletal remains of Police Constable Quincy Lewis who has been missing for close to three years.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum confirmed the discovery and said they will now have to take the remains for DNA testing.

After months of investigation, Blanhum said investigators contacted two suspects and after being shown evidence, they decided to cooperate with the police. This led to the search this afternoon at the Madewini Sandpit along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

Lewis’ remains were found just after 5pm buried in a shallow grave. Investigators at the scene discovered clothing suspected to be his.

Lewis went missing in mid 2020 and was last seen by his mother, Charlene Jordan, on June 19 as he was leaving to work the night shift at the Agricola Police Outpost.

CCTV footage showed Lewis crossing the Demerara Harbour Bridge after leaving their Parfaite Harmonie home. He had not been seen since.

The Crime Chief subsequent to the discovery said, “I wish to take this opportunity once again to commend all the investigators for their hard work, perseverance, and diligence, which ultimately led to the solving of this case.”