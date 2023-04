Security guard charged with firing gun at boy, 10,

A security guard was today charged with firing a gun at a 10-year-old boy at the Red Sun Chinese Supermarket at Grove Public Road.

Ted Edwards, 23, from Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara was arrested on April 15th by a rank from the Golden Grove Police Station.

Edwards appeared today at the Diamond/Golden Grove Police Station before Magistrate Judy Latchman.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded to prison. The matter was adjourned to 10/05/2023.