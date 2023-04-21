Police issue wanted bulletins for Ogle couple in cop murder case

The Guyana Police Force yesterday morning issued bulletins for an Ogle man and woman who are wanted for questioning in relation to the murder of Police Constable Quincy Lewis on the East Bank of Demerara on June 19, 2020.

The bulletins were issued after the remains and clothing of the police constable were discovered on Wednesday afternoon at the Madewini Sandpit area, Soesdyke/Linden Highway. DNA testing is to be done.

The police have identified the two suspects as Thakurdial Samaroo, 56, whose last known address is Lot 7 Ogle Front Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD), and Naqeeba Zahid Zafarali also known as Naqeeba Zafarali, 34, whose last known address is also Lot 7 Ogle Front Road. They are both wanted for questioning over the murder of Police Constable Lewis and are believed to be overseas.