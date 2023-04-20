Ogle couple being sought over murder of cop

The police today issued bulletins for an Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD) couple in relation to the murder of Police Constable Quincy Lewis.

The police are seeking Thakurdial Samaroo, 56, and Youssef Zahid aka Naqueeba Zahid Zafarali of Lot 7 Ogle Front, ECD for questioning in connection with the murder.

Lewis’ suspected remains were found in a sand pit at Madewini yesterday. He had been missing since June 2000.

The police have said that they will be seeking the extradition of a couple in connection with the murder.