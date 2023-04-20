MARAD commissions $535m pilot boat

The Government of Guyana, through Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) has commissioned a pilot boat at a cost of $535 million.

Dubbed the “PV Arapaima”, the boat was commissioned at the National Coast Guard Headquarters at Ramp Road, Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The PV Arapaima is a 14-man custom-built vessel constructed by Ocea Shipbuilding Limited in France, following a needs assessment conducted by MARAD. Built from aluminum, the boat can achieve a top speed of 30 knots (55.56 kph) at high speed and a cruising speed of 15 knots (27.78 kph). Ships will not be able to outrun it as they did with the older vessel.