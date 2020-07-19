Suspect in stabbing death of miner eludes cops

The main suspect in the fatal stabbing of miner Teo James has still not been arrested as he continues to elude the police officers who are on his trial.

Regional Commander of Region 7 Linden Lord explained to this newspaper that the suspect always seems to be step ahead of police ranks as they continue to search various parts of the region in an effort to locate him. “We have many statements to support what happened but the ranks are still looking for him because he move out and gone to another backdam…remember they gon be way ahead of [us] so by the time we get in deh they move to another backdam…but as [we] get information we’re making checks,” Lord explained.

James, 30, of Lot 37 West La Penitence Hous-ing Scheme, Georgetown, was on Monday last stabbed multiple times in a camp at Blackwater, Cuyuni River.