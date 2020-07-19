Dear Editor,

The article `Iwokrama decries use of its forest for trafficking of persons’ in SN of 17 July, 2020 makes several references to human beings as “illegals” and “illegal Brazilians”.

Human beings, Guyanese included have migrated and moved, forced through borders due to circumstances beyond their control. Guyanese should not dehumanise any human being who moves through the borders without presenting themselves to an immigration officer.

The global movement ‘No human being is illegal’ reminds us that language is important. Activities can be illegal, but human beings cannot be illegal.

Editors, journalists and other commentators in Guyana have a reference from the Associated Press guidelines at https://blog.ap.org/announcements/illegal-immigrant-no-more.

Yours faithfully,

Vidyaratha Kissoon