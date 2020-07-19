Dear Editor,

It bears repetition. The following have asked Guyana to use the recount results to declare the election result. The Caricom Chair (present and past) and Prime Ministers, UN Secretary General, Commonwealth Secre-tary General, US Secretary of State, UK foreign minister, Canada Foreign Ministry, Brazil Foreign Ministry, EU, UWI Vice Chancellor, Sir Shridath Ramphal and many, many more within and without Guyana.

Is President Granger left with any friends or allies outside the PNC/APNU bubble?

Time to go, David. You owe it to your country…and to yourself.

Retire to Pearl.

Yours faithfully,

John ‘Bill Cotton/Reform’

Mair