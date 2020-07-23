Linden man wanted over murder of gold miner

A 24-year-old Linden resident is wanted by the police in connection with the murder of gold miner Teo James, who was stabbed to death more than a week ago during an altercation.

In a wanted bulletin issued on Tuesday night, the police said that Keon Smith, whose last known address is Linden, is wanted for questioning over the murder of James, which occurred on July 13th at Blackwater Landing, Cuyuni River.

James, 30, of Lot 37 West La Penitence Housing Scheme, Georgetown, was stabbed multiple times last Monday while in a camp at Blackwater, Cuyuni River.