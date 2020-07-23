APNU+AFC should get out

Dear Editor,

The PNC-led APNU+AFC have behavioural problems. They are misbehaving pretending that they have power.

The PNC-led APNU+AFC do not have power over the majority of Guyanese but only on their hapless supporters who do not know better.

It is obvious that they are attention seeking. There will come a time for Guyanese to rise up against the PNC-led APNU+AFC as they continue to try to subvert the will of the Guyanese people.

The majority of Guyanese do not consent to be ruled by the PNC-led APNU+AFC.

Word of advice to the PNC-led APNU+AFC: Get out and stay out.

Democracy will prevail.

Yours faithfully,

Sean Ori