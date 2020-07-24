Beyond COVID-19: Leguan farmer Shameer Khan aiming to expand farming interests

At 69, imminent retirement does not appear to be on Shameer Khan’s immediate-term agenda. The veteran Leguan farmer is still immersed in what has been a near lifelong pursuit – farming. His pursuits are spread across cattle, rice, plantains and cash crops – a mix of long-term investments and ‘quick turnover’ pursuits. Shrewd farmer that he is, he has learnt to master the pursuit of balance.

He doesn’t dwell on COVID-19. Not that he is unmindful of the threat that it poses, but he appears very much to embrace a life-has-to-go-on philosophy. Looking ahead he envisions further investments… in fruit and fish. Those he believes will ‘come good,’ down the road.

The Stabroek Business’ conversation with Khan earlier this week revealed a man immersed in the philosophy of fashioning opportunity out of adversity. It is not that he has abandoned his rice and cash crop pursuits, but the impact which COVID-19 has had on these aspects of his business pursuits has helped to focus his mind on the development of his envisaged diversification.