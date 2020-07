Delwyn Moore, the driver involved in an accident that claimed the life of Kuru Kururu resident Glemina Adrian on Sunday, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Moore appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman on Wednesday at the Diamond/ Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was placed on a $100,000 bail.

He is scheduled to return to court on August 8th, 2020.