Kaituma farmer gets seven years for killing housemate for eating food

A farmer was on Monday sentenced to seven years behind bars for bludgeoning a housemate to death after the man ate his wild meat and cassava bread.

Charles Leonard, called ‘Poon,’ was sentenced by High Court Judge Brassington Reynolds at a Zoom hearing after a probation report was presented to the court.

The charge against Leonard states that between October 5th and 6th, 2017, he murdered Romel Gouveia, called ‘White Boy’. In June, Leonard opted to plead guilty to a manslaughter charge.