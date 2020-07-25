Court of Appeal to rule on Thursday in Misenga Jones case

The Guyana Court of Appeal is to rule on Thursday, July 30th at 11 am in the appeal brought by Misenga Jones against the use of the votes from the recount of the March 2nd elections as the basis for the declaration of the result.

President of the panel Justice of Appeal Dawn Gregory made the announcement at the end of five hours of arguments today.

Jones who initiated a challenge in the High Court that was dismissed on Monday by the Chief Justice, appealed the decision which prompted yesterday’s hearing.

Counsel for Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chairperson Claudette Singh has asked the Appeal Court to dismiss the challenge mounted by Jones and Attorney General Basil Williams, saying the grounds cited lack merit.

The other members of the panel hearing this case are Justice of Appeal Rishi Persaud and High Court judge, Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry.

It is conceivable that this case could be further appealed to the Caribbean Court of Justice.