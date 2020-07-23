Court of Appeal to hear Misenga Jones case on Saturday

The Guyana Court of Appeal will hear arguments on Saturday morning at 10, in the appeal filed by Tucville resident Misenga Jones, who is challenging the High Court’s decision upholding the validity of the national recount of votes from the March 2 polls.

At a case management conference yesterday afternoon, Justice of Appeal Dawn Gregory who is hearing the case along with appellate judge Rishi Persaud and High Court judge Priya Sewnarine-Beharry said that the court will announce on Saturday when it will rule.

Citing the national importance of the case, Justice Gregory said that the matter will be dealt with expeditiously and to this end went on to set rigid timelines for the filing of submissions and the hearing which she urged all attorneys to strictly adhere to.