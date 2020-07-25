Komal Chand’s body finally returned from Cuba

The body of the late president of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU), Komal Chand returned to Guyana yesterday on a flight from Cuba.

Chand’s body was transported on Caribbean Airlines flight BW3414. Also on the flight was his widow, who was stranded in the Latin country for over three months following his passing on April 8.

The veteran trade unionist and long-time People’s Progressive Party (PPP) executive had left for Cuba on February 22 to obtain treatment for a longtime illness. Since Chand’s passing, his family has been working assiduously to get his widow and his body home, but owing to the shuttered airports, a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, they were forced, like so many others, to play the waiting game.