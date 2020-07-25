Local photography group celebrates 10th anniversary

In observance of its tenth anniversary, the Guyana Photographers Face-book Group has hosted a number of activities to commemorate the milestone and will also be releasing a series of photography-themed magazines in Guyana next month.

The group, which was founded by Fidal Bassier in 2010, celebrated its tenth anniversary yesterday. “The Guyana Photogra-phers Facebook Group is the first organized photography group since the country’s independence. Over the last ten years, the group has grown immensely in membership and, today, it caters to professionals, hobbyists, enthusiasts, and stakeholders within the photography sector. All of this has resulted in this art form taking its place among other creative industries locally,” the group said in a statement.

In celebration of its decade-long existence, the group will be releasing two editions of photography-themed magazines comprising of six volumes over the course of next month. All six volumes were curated and edited by Bassier, Taijrani Rampersaud, and Michael C Lam, and published in collaboration with VISIONS. These magazines will feature photographs taken during photowalks by the group’s talented photographers