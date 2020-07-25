Stranded boxers return from Cuba

At long last. The four boxers who were stranded in Cuba for the past 126 days are finally back on Guyana’s soil.

The quartet of Keevin Allicock, Colin Lewis, Desmond Amsterdam and Dennis Thomas were among the planeload of Guyanese who touched down on a repatriation flight last night at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri.

A collective breath of relief was exhaled as the four home sick sports ambassadors exited the departure doors into the comforting arms of their emotional loved ones and President of the Guyana Boxing Association, Steve Ninvalle.