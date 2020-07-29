Miner gets 13 years for stabbing drinking companion to death over cigarettes

A miner was yesterday sentenced to 13 years behind bars for the murder of Daniel George, who was stabbed during an argument over cigarettes at a Mazaruni River landing in 2018.

Parsram Ramnauth, 36, of Tuschen Housing Scheme, was sentenced by Justice Sandil Kissoon yesterday at the High Court, Georgetown.

The charge against Ramnauth alleged that on October 16th, at Barakat Backdam, Mazaruni River, he murdered George.

According to previous reports by this newspaper, Ramnauth and George were drinking on the night in question, when an argument erupted over cigarettes. It was reported that during the argument Ramnauth fatally stabbed George in his abdomen and right eye with a knife.

The state was represented by Prosecutor Lisa Cave.