Arrest made in Middle Road La Penitence murder case

A man is now in custody in connection with the murder of a young marketing agent which took place in broad daylight on July 23 in Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown.

Sources from the Guyana Police Force have confirmed that a man is in custody. He is believed to be the mastermind behind the robbery and gunning down of 23-year-old Navindra Samaroo.

It is alleged that the person now in custody received information that Samaroo was traversing the city with a large amount of cash in his possession. This person is alleged to be the man who gave that information to the persons who conducted the robbery, which ultimately led to Samaroo being shot and subsequently succumbing to the gunshot injury he sustained.