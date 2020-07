A lone male was seen breaking the windows of the Guyana Human Rights Centre (GHRC) on Hadfield St and Austin Place during the wee hours of Sunday shortly before fire was seen coming from the building.

Stabroek News yesterday visited the scene and spoke with a resident who said he was awakened by the sound of glass breaking around 3 am on Sunday.

Upon peeping through his window, the resident, who wish to remain anonymous said that he saw a male who then escaped on foot.