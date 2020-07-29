Pandemic had caused steep drop in demand for chicken but production ramping up again

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, a drop in demand earlier this year forced poultry farmers to cut their production, which has resulted in a shortage.

David Fernandes, Assistant Managing Director of Bounty Farm Limited, told Stabroek News that following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, chicken sales dropped by 50 per cent.

Fernandes explained that after the first two weeks following March 11th, when Guyana recorded its first case of the virus, sales continued to drop at a rate of 30 to 40 per cent. As a result, producers were left with a surplus and farmers took the decision to cut production after the price started to drop.