Trinidad: Mom screams for stranded son, as dad dies

(Trinidad Express) A Trinidadian stranded in the United States was left heartbroken after he was not allowed to perform the last rites for his deceased father.

Aneil Ramjass, 23, travelled to New Jersey in March for a two-week vacation.

National Security Minister Stuart Young announced that the Trinidad and Tobago borders would be closed at midnight on March 22 in an attempt to prevent the spread of Covid-19.



The closure resulted in thousands of nationals being stranded in countries across the world.

Ramjass said he attempted to return home but was unable to secure a flight.

He sent an e-mail to the Ministry of National Security, seeking an exemption to re-enter the country.

He told a story of trying to get home to care for his ailing father, 66-year-old Rajendra Ramjass.

But there was no response, he said.



The e-mail stated, “My time I get to stay in the United States is six months I have to return to Trinidad before September 6. If I overstay my time my ten-year visa will not be good anymore to return back for a visit to the United States. To get an extension from the US immigration is US$500. I have no money. I also have a mentally ill father that I have to take care of. I have someone taking care of him and the person who is taking care of him she cannot be able to take care of him anymore. Therefore I need to return to my sick father. Can someone please reach out to me please.”

Ramjass said his father was an out-patient of the St Ann’s Hospital and required treatment.

But four months later, Ramjass said, his father suffered a heart attack and died.

Ramjass sent daily messages to the National Security Ministry begging to return home.

The only son pleaded to be allowed to perform the last rites for his deceased father, as Hindu sons are required to do.

Ramjass said he also wanted to return home to be with his mother who was now alone.

He said, “No one knows what I am going through. I feel so helpless…my father is being cremated today and I have to watch it live…I am grieving in all ways possible. I pleaded and begged the Government to let me come home to my dying father. No response. Now my mother is alone. I never knew that being fatherless would make me feel so aimless, worthless, powerless, heartless and helpless. I miss you, dad. Just one last chance, I wish I could get to hug you. Then I would hold you tight and never let go.”

Ramjass also shared a phone recording of his mother Satie Ramjass calling him, and bawling on the phone, telling of his father’s death, and pleading with him to come home.