Spirituality of Guyanese Art

Dear Editor,

Please accept my profound gratitude for being able to absorb the two articles published in the Sunday Stabroek of 26 July. They combined to educate us about the following Guyanese Artists:

• Stanley Greaves on: George Simon and Osaze

• Alim Hosein on: Osaze, Francis Ferreira, Patrick Barrington, George Simon

Interspersed in these readings were references to such other giants as: Marjorie Broodhagen, Stephanie Correia (works of each of whom have long been resident with me); Frank Bowling, Phillip Moore – in Stanley Greaves’ inspirational piece; and in Alim Hosein’s wide-ranging coverage: to Desmond Ali, Josefa Tamayo, Oswald Hussein, Reginal Phang, Basil Hinds, R.G. Sharples – of whom I was fortunate to have more than a passing acquaintance – Moshett at old Bookers owned Guyana Lithographic Co. of the day; much closer was Basil Hinds – my father’s godson.

As with Stanley, I related to Donald Locke and Ron Savory in our early days. Two of the latter’s work still adorn my walls. It was Donald who designed the cover of the first PEN-Number, a magazine issued by a group called The Penumbrians, founded by the late Chancellor, then U.G. Professor of Law, Aubrey Bishop, and his childhood soulmate the late Dr. Frank Mongul, a Veterinary Surgeon.

Eddie Fredericks and R.G. Sharples also bring back memories, however fleetingly.

But it was the re-awakening by Greaves and Hussein of the depth of spirituality plumbed by Guyanese artists, themselves included, which resonated so deeply, and for which I take opportunity to insist on expressing my deepest gratitude.

Yours faithfully,

E.B. John