Goed Fortuin woman died of internal bleeding, autopsy finds

An autopsy has revealed that Romona Inniss, the 32-year-old woman who succumbed last week shortly after she reportedly fell ill, died as a result of bleeding in her stomach.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan confirmed the findings of the autopsy, which was conducted on Thursday, to Sunday Stabroek.

Inniss’ 47-year-old partner, who was taken into police custody for questioning after her death, has since been released.

Inniss, of Lot 42 Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara, succumbed around 11.30pm last Tuesday on the Essequibo Coast.

The police had said that enquiries revealed that Inniss was intoxicated when she suddenly began to cough and vomit blood.

Shortly after, she became unconscious and was taken to the Charity Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.