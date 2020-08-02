New Amsterdam residents credit COVID-19 measures for preventing spread of virus in town

The residents of New Amsterdam, in Region Six, strongly believe that it is because of the firm enforcement of the COVID-19 measures by regional authorities that has prevented the virus from spreading throughout the township and by extension the county.

So far, Region Six has recorded only one case of COVID – 19. The patient, a woman who is from New Amsterdam, succumbed shortly after being placed into quarantine by the health officials.

Her relatives, doctor, and nurses, who were in contact with her were quarantined and monitored after which they tested negative.