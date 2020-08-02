National Chess Team holding its own at FIDE online Olympiad —In fifth position heading into today’s final day

Guyana’s delegation currently competing in the 2020 FIDE Online Olympiad is presently sitting in the fifth position at the end of round five at the international event where 163 countries are vying for top honours.

The event began on Friday and will conclude today.

The Guyanese are competing in division four- Pool E – alongside nine other contesting teams. The Pool E countries are Honduras, Nicaragua, Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica, Guyana, Sao Tome & Principe, Bermuda, Aruba, Sierra Leone, and The Bahamas. The 12-man team is being captained by Loris Nathoo.