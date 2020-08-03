Western envoys congratulate Ali on presidency

The envoys of the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union yesterday congratulated Irfaan Ali on his swearing in as the President of Guyana and said they looked forward to “meaningful progress on constitutional reform and reconciliation”.

The Ambassador of the United States of America, Sarah-Ann Lynch, the British High Commissioner, Greg Quinn, the Canadian High Commissioner, Lilian Chatterjee, and the Ambassador of the European Union, Fernando Ponz-Canto, in a joint statement congratulated the people of Guyana and the Guyana Elections Commission for bringing the March 2nd elections to a peaceful and orderly conclusion. “We congratulate the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) on its electoral success and Mohamed Irfaan Ali on his swearing in as President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana. We thank President David Granger for accepting the results as befits the dignity of his office. We thank all the political parties, technical advisors and all observers – international and domestic – who participated in the electoral process. We thank GECOM Chairwoman Claudette Singh for having the courage of her convictions to uphold Guyana’s Constitution.