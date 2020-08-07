GEB rewards it’s high achievers

GEB Security Services rewards its high achievers On July 24 last, one of the country’s longest serving security services, GEB Security Services Inc, held its Annual Award Presentation Ceremony for its guards and officers during which a number of persons received monetary awards in six categories for salutary performances. The company’s Chief Executive Officer Maurice Amres told Stabroek Business that the awards were bestowed as a means of “boosting the morale of the Guards by recognizing their good qualities and services provided.