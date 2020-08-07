Honeymoon? Co-operation? Expect hell PPP!

The world according to Buxtonian David

One could easily imagine – and/or appreciate – the “tons” of commentaries, since Sunday, in print and “on air”, surrounding the emergence of the Irfaan Ali Presidency.

Hence my own reluctance to enter to join the expected and understandable deluge of opinion one way or the other.

But at this stage it’s well-nigh impossible not to comment. If even in an oblique manner with the following perspectives.

Generally in many civilized democracies after fair and freely-executed elections, the losers concede! They even offer congratulations and co-operation to the victor. Not so here in good old Guyana. Our “democracy” is fragile and under constant threat. Elections here throw up enemies, not merely (friendly) opponents. The 2020 elections constituted the worst scenario since I became familiar with rigging and cheating. Over my seventy-five and one half years! And guess what! Those elections won’t ever be “over” for some. Prepare for partisanship, petitions and protests. Desmond Hoyte is no more!

Normally in matured democracies, the new Leader and government expect a honeymoon period. Say the first six months (?) To implement manifesto promises, execute new policies with – hopefully – new honest professionals. So will there be any such co-operation or peaceful period here? Y’all must be mad!

Hoping sheepishly that I’ll be wrong, I expect the PNC to adopt Cheddi Jagan’s one-time strategy that couldn’t work against Burnham: oppose/expose/depose! Scientific sustained scrutiny will be good however.

Two footnotes here for now: will the PPP be capable of manifestly promoting inclusion? How? And what is to be the roles of the many new small (political) parties? And this extra: Will the former His Excellency” continue? At His/our age? Ho-ho-ho

******

PPP terms shortened, denied

Reduced, eroded, denuded, punctuated, abbreviated, truncated. By Any Means Necessary and available. All the foregoing six terms tell the saga of how the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) had their legitimate claims to, experience of tenure both denied and shortened. What follows is some opinion; mostly facts. On and of denial and diminution meted out to a political entity – not unlike its major opponent – guilty of ethnic political and certain negative excesses – which contended with foreign and local foes.

After the British (1962-1964) imposed the “more appropriate” electoral voting-system of Proportional Representation and Burnham easily cajoled Peter D’Aguiar’s United Force into a winning coalition, Burnham cunningly dumped D’Aguiar and exiled Cheddi’s PPP into our local political wilderness. From 1968 to 1992 electoral engineering “defeated” the PPP at the elections of 1968, 1973, 1980, 1985. So if you are among those who knew that the PPP would have won, the PPP “lost” 24 years in Government.

PNC gave itself two extra years from 1985 to 1992 – the Electoral Roll was in some disgrace – then two years were chopped off the 1997 to 2002, PPP tenure via the Herdmanston Accord. Elections were eventually held in 2001. You could therefore compute three more years subtracted from the PPP’s tenures.

In 2014/2015 the PPP scared of losing a No Confidence Vote, called early elections depriving itself of one year then losing. Another year lost. So if a die-hard PPP Comrade wants to, he/she could contend that the beloved Party was denied 28 years of legitimate government! Discuss… will they be allowed to serve their full term of this already delayed 2020 to 2025 terms? Poor PPP/C?)

************

Buxtonian convert Hinds versions

An African proverbs warns: “When elephants fight the grass gets trampled.”

Ever mindful of my own non-tertiary undereducated status I would refrain from attempting to intrude into intellectual, philosophical, analytical discourses between/among the more trained, qualified academic giants.

So as an older one-time political participant – on behalf of the People’s National Congress (PNC) – I observe exchanges between the Kaieteur News Daily Columnist – (How does he manage it every day!?) – and Dr David Hinds the Buxtonian who teaches about Africa in an American University and now lives between Tempe, Arizona and Georgetown/ Buxton. Recently I’ve been tending to accept most of the Daily Columnist’s arguments/positions. Even if not wholly.

But after listening to Hinds’ clever, propagandistic, partisan, even dangerous “analyses” and conclusions one week ago, I now dare to comment on what I perceive – nay, know – to be an academic’s clever manipulation of both opinion and fact.

A few of David’s omissions and/or manipulations: (I say “Buxtonian” because of his African Pride and not to confuse with the other David – his leader.)

Dr David mentioned CARICOM’s intervention after Janet Jagan won in 1997 but omitted (conveniently) that the Herdsmanston Accord merely ended violent protests and that the CARICOM forensic audit confirmed a PPP win. His analysis regarding the global “American/Western Geo-politics” attracts some merit but those Venezuela/Exxon Oil and Gas/Caribbean Region Events had nothing to do with the PPP’s clear 2020 elections win.

The good doctor repeated, for his radio audience, the claims of “massive electoral fraud by the PPP.” Well that party was good, probably bribing all the PNC and Gecom staff before and on March 02. But how did Gecom CEO Officer Lowenfield decide to invalidate 115,000 ballots!

And did the slaves really “emancipate themselves” in 1834/1838? Next time I’ll debate that only Haiti was actually successful. For although Guyanese may “celebrate” the spirit of Kofi’s Quamina’s and Damon’s rebellions they all failed in their ultimate objective – to obtain sustained lasting liberty. The British were affected by Rev. John Smith’s death after 1823 but economic and some moral circumstances were powerful reasons for abolition and emancipation.

Everyone has the right to change both their minds and their political affiliations. But learned experienced fellows like the gifted Buxtonian who once suffered from Burnham’s wrath have a responsibility – especially to the youth. Truth.

******

Consider seriously…

1) COVID-19 is changing cultures? Working conditions. Working from home, technology now a must.

No fans to encourage sporting competitions

Celebratory cultural festivals decimated

Even church and school not the same. Just a sampling of “adjusted” culture.

2) Business persons get government contracts. They “assist” the governing party with donations afterwards.

3) The baby boy at President Ali’s swearing in on Sunday represented the protestors. The little fellow was not impressed. He bawled!

4) As I was musing – until next Friday’s offering – the role new Brigadier PM will be playing, someone informed me that a Minister Kwame McCoy will be a part of the PM’s ministry. Is that true?

’Til next week!

