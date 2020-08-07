Good Hope woman chopped to death

A 52-year-old woman of Good Hope, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) was brutally murdered sometime yesterday morning following a feud involving two villagers and her sons on Wednesday afternoon.

Waheeda Shamshudeen’s body bore chops wounds, including one that left a large “hole” to the left side of her head and in which a shirt was stuffed and one at the back of her neck.

Her daughter, Nabeela, who lives at Zeelugt, EBE, told Stabroek News that the left side of her mother’s face was also smashed in and was covered in “clot blood.”