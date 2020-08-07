NIS temporarily closes Lethem office due to COVID-19 exposure

The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) yesterday announced the temporary closure of its Lethem office after an employee came into contact with a person who has been tested positive for COVID-19.

In a brief statement last evening, the NIS said it was advised by the COVID-19 Task Force to temporarily close its office to facilitate the proper sanitising of the facility, among other measures.

It did not give a date for reopening or details of any alternative arrangements in the interim. The facility is staffed by nine workers.