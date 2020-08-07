Cummins burst quickens Surrey defeat

LONDON, CMC – West Indies Test pacer Miguel Cummins played an instrumental role on Tuesday’s final day to help Middlesex crush Surrey by 190 runs at the Oval in their opening match of the Bob Willis Trophy.

With Surrey chasing an improbable 314 for victory in 2-½ sessions, Cummins produced a fiery spell of three for 30 as the innings collapsed for a paltry 123.

Cummins was supported by Sam Robson who picked up two for none with his leg-spin and veteran seamer Tim Muragh who claimed two for 27, to follow up his five-wicket haul in the first innings.

The drama began after Middlesex declared their second innings on 248 for six after resuming the final morning on 184 for three.

Nick Gubbins, unbeaten overnight on 49, top-scored with 60 while Martin Anderson, resuming on 35, hit 51 – the pair posting an important 89 for the fourth wicket.

Left with 40 minutes to survive before lunch, Surrey lost three wickets before the interval as Muragh struck twice. However, opener Ryan Patel (44) and wicketkeeper Jamie Smith (40) put on rebuilt the innings in a 64-run stand in the second session.

Once Patel holed out to mid-wicket, the floodgates opened as Surrey lost their last seven wickets for 39 runs in a stunning collapse.

Cummins, who played the last of his 14 Tests one year ago, ensured the end came quickly. He removed Smith to a catch at the wicket and then claimed two wickets in one over, Matt Dunn (0) fending off a lifter to short leg and James Taylor (4) comprehensively bowled trying to defend.

The 29-year-old Cummins, who signed a three-year Kolpak deal with Middlesex last year, picked up only a single wicket in Surrey’s first innings of 282 as they replied to Middlesex’s 347 for six declared.