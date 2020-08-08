New Lethem isolation facilities to only house asymptomatic COVID-19 patients

The isolation facilities that were established by the Civil Defense Commission (CDC) in Lethem will only be used to isolate asymptomatic coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients, thereby reducing the risks of persons living nearby becoming infected, the Regional Chairman and Head of the Regional COVID-19 Task Force Bryan Allicock has said.

In a letter to the editor published in Friday’s edition of Stabroek News, concerned resident Clairmont Lye stated that residents living in the area where the isolation facility was established were neither consulted nor notified about the decision.

Calling the situation “absolutely unbelievable,” Lye wrote, “To the east and west of that lot are residences and incredibly sharing its southern boundary and separated only by a chain-link fence is the Arapaima Primary School!”