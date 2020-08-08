Contacting the NIS

Dear Editor,

Reference is made to two letters to the Stabroek News dated July 18, 2020 under the caption `No help from NIS’ and July 19, 2020 `NIS not even responding to hand delivered letters’.

Please be informed that as the Public Relations Officer, I am responsible for responding to letters and emails that are specifically addressed to my office and those appearing in the media. Responses are also provided by individual Managers once a letter is addressed to that specific Office.

In light of the two cases in question, be advised that contact was made with Mr. George N. Cave and he was provided with our email address to facilitate the resubmitting of his letter.

On the other hand, Mr. John Denny Armogan was last paid in December 2019 and needs to submit a current life certificate to facilitate further payments.

Further, I wish to remind the general that the Public Relations email address is public_relations@nis.org.gy or nispublicrelations@yahoo.com

The email addresses for the other sections are stated below.

Overseas Pensioners wishing to ask questions about how to submit their life certificates can use the email address customer_service_pensions@nis.org.gy.

Yours faithfully,

Dianne Lewis Baxter

Public Relations Officer