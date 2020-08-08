President Ali has committed to adequate representation of all races and segments of society

Dear Editor,

The Liberty and Justice Party extends congratulations to His Excellency, President Dr Irfaan Ali on appointing his cabinet. We also wish to extend hearty congratulations to the newly appointed Ministers and look forward to progress for every Guyanese.

Over the past 24 hours we have been in receipt of an avalanche of messages and phone calls expressing dismay at what appears to be a lack of Indigenous representation in the current cabinet with a notable one out of twenty-three members being Indigenous. Many have noted that this amounts to a mere 4 percent. Many have expressed concern also that in the previous administration there were four Ministers with three being senior functionaries. The LJP acknowledges receipt of all your messages and phone calls expressing these concerns. Additionally, we note your concerns and fear of having the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs reverting to its previous name – Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.

We take this opportunity to inform our Indigenous brothers and sisters that His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali has repeatedly committed to an “inclusive” government with adequate representation from all races and segments of society. Most recently at the swearing in of the Ministers of Cabinet, His Excellency has repeated a commitment to speedily appoint other levels of the administration in order to get the work of the Government on a fast track. We remind our brothers and sisters that there are other vital roles at many levels of Government inclusive of technocratic posts such as advisors, state boards and numerous committees where we are anticipating His Excellency may seek to include a more demographically representative force.

We also take this opportunity to remind our brothers and sisters and ourselves that this is only the first week since His Excellency’s swearing-in and already he has set a blistering pace towards accomplishing his promises. While it is our duty to offer constructive criticism, it is also our duty to allow time for the full administration to be appointed.

We wish to assure you – our brothers and sisters that we are anticipating that the wisdom and sensitivity of His Excellency to the Indigenous peoples will be demonstrated in his consultative approach with the people whose identity it affects before such a move as renaming the Ministry is cemented.

We know that the last 5 months have taken its toll on all of us. We ask a little more patience from you as we continue to take pride in being your representatives.

Yours faithfully,

Lenox Shuman

Liberty and Justice Party