Batsmen performed better than in previous series

Lead West Indies selector, Roger Harper. has acknowledged feeling disappointed with the West Indies 1-2 defeat by England in the recent three test series but has opted to take things into perspective.

Harper, speaking on the latest Mason and Guest radio programme, voiced his disappointment with the series defeat.

“Yes of course I am disappointed but I think everything has to be put into perspective. I think we were very elated after the victory in the first Test and we expected that we would continue to play at a very high level and even get better,” he expressed.