Charles Ramson Jr., was sworn in as Guyana’s new Minister of Sports

on Wednesday and President Irfaan Ali and the PPP/C believes he is the perfect man for the job.

“As far as being able to provide young, strong leadership in this country, both the President and the party felt as though this was the best role for me. No one else could be able to do it,” said Ramson shortly after taking his oath of office.